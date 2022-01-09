Visitors to the Hallsville City Hall may notice a new city employee has lurked around the building for the past nine months — specifically one with nine lives.
City Kitty, a grey and white tomcat, has called the Hallsville City Hall home since night shift officer Matt Leach discovered him late at night on the edge of town last April. The cat was around four weeks old when found, and couldn’t eat solid food.
City staff asked City Administrator Marty Byers if the cat could stay in their offices rather than end up in the shelter. Now that City Kitty is fixed and has the proper vaccinations, he has full clearance to roam the City Hall area, unless someone with a cat allergy comes to visit.
City Hall staff have furnished several necessary items and luxuries like treats and toys for their newest furry friend, all paid for out-of-pocket or by donations from visitors.
“He has his own water fountain. He has his own automatic feeder. He has everything,” Hallsville Municipal Court Clerk Gabby Andreottola said.
Hallsville Mayor Jesse Chambers said the cat has his own fanbase of visitors who visit City Hall just to see him.
City Kitty can be seen lounging all over office furniture and on his own cat tree — sometimes interrupting things by meddling in people’s paperwork.
“He’s great with customers,” Andreottola said. “Most people, they just love him. They get in there and pet on him. It’s really a good way to break the monotony of coming in there and paying a bill.”