A calendar of events for Light Up the Park has been released.
Light Up the Park will take place Nov. 29-Dec. 27 at Hallsville City Park.
The Hallsville Lions Club Christmas Parade is Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. A registration form and list of guidelines for floats and participants is available on the Lions Club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/hallsvillelionsclub. Entry deadline is Nov. 28 by 4:30 p.m. Completed forms can be delivered to City Hall, emailed to alanloveskaren@yahoo.com or faxed to (903) 660-3229.
Immediately after the parade, a ceremony to flip the switch to Light Up the Park will take place.
Santa’s Workshop is Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Gold Hall. Craft ornaments for your tree, decorate a special cookie for Santa and build your own wooden toy.
Beta Sigma Phi will host a movie night Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Admission is one canned good per person. Bring blankets and chairs. The screening will be of “The Star,” a 2017 film inspired by the Nativity story.
Family Night at the Park is Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include free hotdogs, soda and hot chocolate, along with music and Santa.
Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. is when the lights go out.