Hallsville Christmas
Buy Now

Emery Alvestav, 7, left, Ray Mawer, 8, and other visitors check out the Christmas light displays Tuesday at Hallsville’s Light Up the Park.

 Les Hassell

Longview News-Journal Photo

A calendar of events for Light Up the Park has been released.

Light Up the Park will take place Nov. 29-Dec. 27 at Hallsville City Park.

The Hallsville Lions Club Christmas Parade is Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. A registration form and list of guidelines for floats and participants is available on the Lions Club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/hallsvillelionsclub. Entry deadline is Nov. 28 by 4:30 p.m. Completed forms can be delivered to City Hall, emailed to alanloveskaren@yahoo.com or faxed to (903) 660-3229.

Immediately after the parade, a ceremony to flip the switch to Light Up the Park will take place.

Santa’s Workshop is Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Gold Hall. Craft ornaments for your tree, decorate a special cookie for Santa and build your own wooden toy.

Beta Sigma Phi will host a movie night Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Admission is one canned good per person. Bring blankets and chairs. The screening will be of “The Star,” a 2017 film inspired by the Nativity story.

Family Night at the Park is Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include free hotdogs, soda and hot chocolate, along with music and Santa.

Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. is when the lights go out.

Recommended For You


Tags