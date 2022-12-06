The Hallsville Lions Club has announced the winners of this year’s Christmas parade: Hochheim Prairie Insurance, Mulberry Baptist Church and the Hallsville ISD band.
Hallsville Lions Club announces Christmas parade winners
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Harleton man indicted for murder, arson
- PHOTOS: Marshall Christmas parade brings holiday cheer
- Horoscope for Tuesday, December 6, 2022
- New COVID-19 cases in county low as state cases spike
- Police Reports: Dec. 6, 2022
- Marshall High School announces second weeks' honor rolls
- Police Reports: Dec. 3, 2022
- Guest Column: Rural Texas wants school choice
- Marshall News Messenger now accepting Letters to Santa
- Marshall police arrest suspect in Decker Place shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.