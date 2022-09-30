The 49th annual Hallsville Western Days is today and Saturday, with a parade, vendors, kids’ activities and the annual Miss Hallsville pageant on the docket.
A Friday night street dance is planned from 7 to 11 p.m.
Booths, as well as food vendors, will be set up at Hallsville City Park and inside the Gold Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
On Saturday, the annual Western Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Hallsville North Elementary School, go down U.S. 80 and end near City Park in downtown Hallsville. Tex Hatley Drive and Billie Martin Parkway will be closed to through-traffic during the event.
The 25th annual benefiting Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network is taking place Oct. 1-2, with tasting on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with turn in at 1 p.m. at Western Days.
The Bob Chucci Memorial Car Show will take place on Saturday as well, with cars taking part in the parade and then judged. Other Western Days events include a dog show and the annual Flu Shoot Out, with the Hallsville Medical Clinic and Brookshire’s. Flu shots will be available inside the Gold Hall after the parade and until 3 p.m.
Ending the events Saturday is the Miss Hallsville Pageant, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the High School auditorium.