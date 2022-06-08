Harber family hosts reunion in Harleton

Twenty-five attended the annual D.G. and Eliza Harber family reunion at the Harleton Community Center on June 4. Their seven children were G.L. Harber Sr. (Leon), Clyde Harber, Reece Harber, Bernice Harber Craver, Grace Harber Oney, Jack Harber and Ben Harber Sr. All are dead.
Certificates were presented to Ben Harber (son of Ben Sr.) for most family members present; Mason Hernandez (great grandson of Ben) for being 5, the youngest direct descendant; Sam and Dean Harber (great grandchildren of Kenneth) for traveling the farthest from Jacksonville, Florida; and Carroll Harber (son of Jack) for the oldest living descendant.
Officers are Ben Harber, president; Ada Craver Jackson, vice-president; Patricia Harber, secretary/treasurer; and Terri Harber, Louisiana ambassador.
Activities included a pot luck lunch, door prizes, catching up with family, taking pictures, playing on the playground and awarding certificates.
In attendance were Sheila, Ron, Tyler, Justin Watson, Maranda Sage, Deloris and David Moore, Mason Hernandez, Ben and Brenda Harber, Patricia Harber, Mary Jane McPhail, Lena Craver Smith, Ada Jackson, Kenneth and Sherry Harber, Terri, Sammie, and Dean Harber, Bryce Thompson, Edith Harber and Roger Goneau; Richard and Cynthia Ridgeway, Carroll Harber, Heitje Spencer and Peggy Carver.