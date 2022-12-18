Mrs. Virginia Dillard celebrated her 102nd birthday on Dec. 8. The week was filled with lunches, dinner with daughters and ended with a beautiful program and ice cream social at Bear Springs Church of Christ. Brother Willie C. Stoker presented her with an honorary key to Harleton. Thanks to the entire membership of Bear Springs Church of Christ. Congrats to Mrs. Dillard!
Harleton woman celebrates 102nd birthday
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
- Police Reports: Dec. 17, 2022
- Island Breeze Daiquiris officially opens for business in Marshall
- Karnack man sentenced to 35 years in cocaine bust
- Starling trial to resume Monday after juror disagreed with guilty verdict
- Marshall Optimists enjoy Spanish classical guitar, carols
- Shop with a Cop hosts successful second year in Marshall, Harrison County
- Grove Street Children’s Theatre puts on 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'
- Detective, SANE nurse take stand in ex-NFLer Starling's trial
- Ben Shapiro: The slippery slope never ends
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.