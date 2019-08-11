Staff Reports
HALLSVILLE — Harrison County 4-H club members, leaders and their families gathered with county and political officials Tuesday for the 2019 Harrison County 4-H Awards Banquet at Gold Hall in Hallsville.
Participating in the banquet program were: Brentton Jenkins, Trinity 4-H; Shyanne McClendon, Waskom 4-H; Grace Soules, Shooting Teams 4-H; Conner Garth, Harleton 4-H; Lillie Pierce, Home School 4-H; and Mya Stuart, Waskom 4-H.
“Many people have worked very hard to make tonight a special event for all of us,” Jenkins said Tuesday. “We would like to say special thanks to all of you.
“4-H members countywide have participated in a number of projects and competed in many 4-H events on several levels of competition,” she continued. “Each of these 4-H members will be recognized, as well as adult leaders for contributing their time, skills and knowledge ‘to make the best better.’”
Mya Stuart kicked of award presentations by sharing the importance of recognizing respective members for their hard work on projects during the year.
“Our 4-H members represent Harrison County extremely well and are very much appreciated and respected in our community,” she said.
Matt Garrett, Harrison County Extension agent for agriculture, introduced club managers, each of whom gave a brief report on their club.
They included: Jackie Degner and Melissa Garth, Harleton 4-H Club; Lynette Pierce, Home School 4-H Club; Mac Soules, Shooting Teams Club; Dr. Carol Hicks, Trinity 4-H Club; Jeff Stuart, Waskom 4-H Club; and Shyanne McClendon, Waskom 4-H Club.
4-H’ers who completed project record books this year were recognized by Louraiseal McDonald, county agent for family and community health, with Garth presenting each of them with record book incentive awards.
Honorees included:
- Brentton Jenkins — 1st place District, Senior, Natural Resources
- Shyanne McClendon — 7th place District, Senior, Beef
- Grace Soules — Senior, Shooting Sports
- Mya Stuart — 2nd place District, Intermediate, Science, Engineering & Technology
- Cortlyn Hendrix — 3rd place District, Intermediate, Shooting Sports
- Pepper White — 2nd place District, Intermediate, Public Speaking
- TexAnn White — 2nd place District, Junior, Fashion & Interior Design
Jeff Stuart, President of the Harrison County 4-H Program Area Committee (PAC), recognized the winner of the Brian McGaughy Memorial Scholarship, Grace Soules.
Major awards presented at the banquet included:
- Volunteer of the Year award— Mac Soules
- Rookie of the Year award — TexAnn White
- Bronze Star award — Mya Stuart
- I Dare You award — Brentton Jenkins
- Gold Star award — Grace Soules
4-Hers who represented Harrison County at the state level also were recognized at the banquet. They include:
- DISTRICT COMPETITION — Brinley Gott, Conner Garth, Mya Stuart, Shyanne McClendon, Lille Pierce, Antonion Snowden, Adrianna Davenport, Sheldon Roberson, Johnnie Pollard and Seth Nabors.
- 2019 STATE SHOOT — ARCHERY: Kate Hearon and Summer McArthur; SHOOTING: Caleb McPherson, Cortilynn Hendrix, Jake Vail, Tucker Soules, Thomas Visage IV, Brantley Bonner, Micah Cutler, Conner Garth, Hunter McPherson, Clay Hendrix and Caleb Cutler.
- STATE VET SUMMER CAMP — Pepper White
- STATE FASHION SHOW — Lauren Hicks
- STATE RECORD BOOK PLACEMENT — Brentton Jenkins, 1st place, Natural Resources