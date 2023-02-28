Harrison County 4-Hers excelled in the District 5 Food Challenge, bringing home a second place win by the junior competition team.
The county had two teams who represented in the district contest after advancing at the County 4-H Food Challenge in January. The district competition was held last Friday, Feb. 24 in Center.
Those who participated from the “Meal Masters” junior team were Abigail Knox, Addyson Thelen, Nate Cook and Arabella Cook. The Meal Masters won second place in the “main dish” category.
Those who participated in the “main dish” category from the “Tasteful Table” intermediate team were Braeden Thelen, Eden Cook, Jacob Lamb and Jonathan Knox.
“The ‘Tasteful Table’ did not place but still had fun,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
“All teams plan to compete again next year,” she said.
Participants of both teams were members of the Homeschool 4-H Club. The competition was open to all enrolled 4-H members in grades third through 12th. The junior division is open to grades third through fifth; intermediate applies to grades sixth through eighth; and senior division is for grades ninth through 12th.
According to contest rules, the District 5 4-H Food Challenge contest is designed to challenge participating teams to create a dish using only a key ingredient and access to a “grocery store” of other ingredients. From the designated ingredients, team members are instructed to create a healthy dish while practicing proper food safety, food preparation and communication skills.
“They learn so much,” McDonald explained before, noting how the contest is so much more than just concocting a dish.
“They learn about nutrition, they learn about portions, they learn about the different nutrients, they learn about My Plate (nutrition guide), and food safety,” she noted previously. “And then they learn about public speaking because one thing about it, even though you’re on the team, each person on the team has to say something whenever they present in front of the judge.”
Other objectives include money management, observation of personal hygiene (hair, nails, jewelry) while cooking, knowledge of dietary guidelines, and food handling skills — to name a few. Participants also learn how to use effective communication among team members.
“Those are all the different goals for that contest,” McDonald said before.