The Harrison County 4-H is thrilled to announce Grilling 101, a captivating event that aims to educate participants about the art of grilling while promoting food safety, nutrition, and giving back to the community. This event will be held at the esteemed Bear Creek Smokehouse on June 27.
Grilling 101 is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the origins of their food, grilling safety protocols, nutritional insights and the importance of food safety. The event promises to be an engaging and enlightening experience for all participants, whether they are novice grillers or seasoned barbecue enthusiasts.
Registration for Grilling 101 will commence promptly at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program’s commencement at 9 a.m. The program will run until 12:00 noon, ensuring an informative and enjoyable half-day event for all attendees. A nominal registration fee of $10, along with the contribution of two canned goods, is requested, with all canned goods being donated to Mission Marshall, a local charitable organization dedicated to assisting the community.
The curriculum for Grilling 101 has been meticulously crafted to provide attendees with a well-rounded educational experience. Participants can expect to gain knowledge about the origins of their food, understanding the journey from farm to table. Additionally, important topics such as grilling safety, nutrition and food safety will be explored in depth, empowering attendees to become more confident and responsible grill masters.
We are delighted to announce that the meat for this event has been generously sponsored by Hughes Ranch of Waskom. Their commitment to quality and community support aligns perfectly with the values of Harrison County 4-H, and we are grateful for their contribution.
Grilling 101 presents an invaluable opportunity for participants to enhance their culinary skills, broaden their knowledge of food origins, and develop a strong foundation in grilling techniques. Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to positively impact the local community through their charitable donations to Mission Marshall.
Spaces for Grilling 101 are limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. To register or obtain further information, please contact the Harrison County 4-H office at (903) 935-8414.
The Harrison County 4-H is an esteemed organization dedicated to providing educational programs and experiences for youth in Harrison County, Texas. By offering a wide range of projects and activities, Harrison County 4-H aims to instill leadership, responsibility and life skills in young individuals, empowering them to become successful, engaged members of their communities.