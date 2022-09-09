Harrison County 9/11 prayer service is Saturday

The annual 9/11 Community Prayer Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 outside by the historic Harrison County Courthouse.
The event is held in honor and remembrance of the firefighters, first responders, members of the law enforcement, members of the military, and civilians who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks in the United States of America on the tragic day of September 11, 2001.
The prayer service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the east parking lot of the courthouse square. Firefighters and police from throughout the county will be in attendance, as well as clergy, local officials and the community.
This year the planning of the annual 9/11 Prayer Service is a collaboration between the Harrison County Firefighters Association and Marshall Main Street.
The traditional time of the annual 9/11 Prayer Service has been 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. so that the prayer service symbolically takes place during the 8:46 a.m. EST time that the first plane in New York was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The stair climb will begin at 9:03 a.m. at ETBU’s nursing school in The Marshall Grand across from the Courthouse Square downtown.
All sworn, career, and/or volunteer emergency personnel, active/retired military service members were invited to participate in the event. Participants, while dressed in full incident response attire will climb to 78 floors shoulder to shoulder with fellow first responders and military service personnel in remembrance of the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and eight EMTs who died on 9/11.