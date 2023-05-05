The Marshall-Harrison County First Responders Prayer Force hosted its annual celebration of the National Day of Prayer this Thursday, with community members, first responders and local church officials gathering together outside of the Harrison County courthouse for the event.
This event is held annually by the organization, with hundreds of community members gathering together to read aloud the entire Bible within one hour.
The Bible is broken up in advance into 125 segments, which are given out to the community along with donated boxed lunches provided by Subway.
Starting at noon, members of the Marshall Fire Department sounded the horn on one of their fire trucks, signaling for everyone to begin reading their section of the Bible.
“Something we have lost as a society is that we are not meant to be isolated,” said Judge Chad Sims, with the prayer force, “We are meant to come together, and nothing can be more powerful than coming together as a community of believers.”
Representatives from the Marshall Fire Department and Police Department, as well as the Sheriff’sOoffice and other agencies across Harrison County gathered together with the Marshall Prayer Force to participate in Thursday’s event.
Musical accompaniment to Thursday’s prayer event was also provided by members of East Texas Baptist University.
“We want to thank our first responders for coming out today, and for all of you taking the time to honor God and pray with us together today,” Sims said.