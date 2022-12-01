The Harrison County Extension Office, Harrison County 4-H and the Marshall Public Library are hosting their third annual Holiday Food Drive through Friday, Dec. 16 to benefit Mission Marshall and families in need this holiday season.
The food drive has provided thousands of items to Mission Marshall and thousands in monetary donations. Organizers are inviting the entire community to join them in this countywide food drive to help families in need this holiday season.
Mission Marshall provides food at no cost for low-income families, senior citizens and others in need in Harrison County.
Library Director Anna Lane said they have already collected two tables full of food.
Shopping list bookmarks are available at the library. If needed, library staff can pick up donations. Contact the library for more information. Curbside donations are also accepted, Lane said. Donations can also be dropped off at the Harrison County Extension Office.
Accepted donations include: canned pumpkin, cereal, canned yams, peanut butter, canned cranberry sauce, box stuffing, dessert mixes, dry macaroni, canned peas, can tuna/chicken, spaghetti sauce, canned green beans, oatmeal, rice, canned veggies, cornbread mix, cream of soup, canned fruit, evaporated milk, box potatoes, gravy mix, crackers, jello and pudding mix.