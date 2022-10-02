Landry and Rylie Weatherby have earned their Girl Scout Silver Service Award. The girls spent over 50 hours creating and stuffing FUN JARS to donate to the local hospital’s pediatric floor and the local Harrison County CASA office.
Harrison County girl scouts earn Silver Service Award
- Special to the News Messenger
