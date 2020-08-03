The Harrison County Historical Commission presented an Award of Merit to Pat Furrh for his diligent work while serving on the Board of Directors of the Texas & Pacific Depot.
The annual award recognizes extraordinary historical events. This year’s award presentation was made late because of the coronavirus.
Furrh had the foresight to put a clause in the insurance policy that in the event of damage to the Depot, replacement would be at full replacement cost. Therefore, the 1924 tile roof was replaced at no cost to the Depot, keeping the building’s vintage look.