Visitors to the Harrison County Historical Museum can gain a unique perspective on the county’s “tools of the trade” through a newly created rotating exhibit, now on display at the museum gift shop.
“This rotating exhibit is ‘Tools of the Trade,’ so it highlights over the years the different tools that doctors, the Ginocchio [proprietors], the lawyers, and the dentists [use],” explained museum director Becky Palmer, listing a few of the trades that are featured.
Palmer said all artifacts are from the collection of the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center. She noted the exhibit was exclusively designed by the Print Shop’s Bill T. Whitis, who volunteers on a weekly basis at the museum.
“These are all from the research center, put together and designed by Bill T. Whitis, of the Print Shop. He does this exhibit exclusively. He’s a volunteer of ours on Fridays,” said Palmer.
Whitis said “Tools of the Trade” is a part of the continuing series of exhibit that he’s curated for the past few years, using items exclusively from the research center that didn’t quite make it to permanent exhibits.
“I wanted to make sure people got a chance to see things that were collected over the years,” said Whitis.
The “Tools of The Trade” exhibit documents everything from the founding of the town and churches to businesses, such as Sullivan Funeral Home, which opened in 1931 under the direction of brothers George, Edwin Ewalt “E.E.” and Gordon Sullivan.
“I tried to get doctors, lawyers, carpenters, every facet in different areas — not just Marshall, but all around Harrison County I could find,” said Whitis.
The Sullivan Funeral Home portion consists of a historic collection of utensils and embalming fluid used by morticians. A classic 1964 redcoat from the funeral home is also on display.
Highlighting the medical profession, the exhibit features a monogrammed doctor’s bag belonging to local physician Dr. Frank Starr Littlejohn, dating back to about 1906. He practiced in Marshall for 40 years, starting in 1908, according to history included in the exhibit.
Also featured in the exhibit is the dentistry practice of Dr. William Hobert Rickles, who opened an office in Marshall in 1920. Additionally, Rickles was a founder of the East Texas Dental Society in 1928 and served as the organization’s first president. For the exhibit, a detachable tooth-shade guide display from the S.S. White Dental Manufacturing Company accompanies Rickles’ history.
“It’s kind of interesting to look at the tools they used,” said Palmer.
Highlighting the law profession, the exhibit features law books dating back to 1861, wooden gavels and the history of Judge T. Whitfield Davidson. Judge Davidson additionally served as city attorney in Marshall, Texas state senator, lieutenant governor and ran for governor in 1924. He was appointed a federal district judge by former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The exhibit also features a 1912 ledger from the historic Ginocchio Hotel with signatures of guests from across the nation.
“People came from everywhere. We have quite a number of old hotel ledgers,” said Palmer.
A wooden plane belonging to the blacksmith and woodworking shop of William MacDonald Johnston is also included in the exhibit. According to the history listed, this plane was used to help build First United Methodist Church on land that was donated by Mr. and Mrs. Johnston. The exhibit also features a cone-shaped water bucket used by the Texas Pacific Railway, to name a few.
The “Tools of the Trade” exhibit was installed earlier this month and will be available for view throughout the fall.
“It will probably be here three or four months, and then it’ll rotate again,” said Palmer.
The rotating exhibit space at the gift shop is now one of three rotating spaces at the museum. The other two are located at Memorial City Hall on the second floor.