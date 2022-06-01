The Harrison County Republican Women met Friday, May 20 for their monthly meeting. Guest Speaker was County Judge Chad Sims. Also, it was announced by Jackie Lou Henigan that the three recipients of the Carolyn Abbney Scholarship Fund were Carter Watson from Waskom, Landon King from Hallsville and Cody Hargett from Elysian Fields.
Harrison County Republican Women hear from Judge Chad Sims
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall Sonic location officially closes
- Marshall man charged in shooting
- Hallsville Farmers Market welcomes guests during second event
- Marion County rejects appraisal district budget
- Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration activities announced
- Harrison County retired teachers hear from Claudia Lowery
- Texas Early College High School graduates embark on next steps
- Marshall man accused of stealing guns from cars throughout Harrison County
- Ann Coulter: They're replacing you, Black America
- Pearson pleased with Waskom's success, looking toward July
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.