Harrison County Republican Women hear from Judge Chad Sims
The Harrison County Republican Women met Friday, May 20 for their monthly meeting. Guest Speaker was County Judge Chad Sims. Also, it was announced by Jackie Lou Henigan that the three recipients of the Carolyn Abbney Scholarship Fund were Carter Watson from Waskom, Landon King from Hallsville and Cody Hargett from Elysian Fields.

 Special to the News Messenger

