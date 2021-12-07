Republican Women
Buy Now

Pictured in the photo, from left, are: Charlene Franks, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian and Donna Philyaw.

 Special to the News Messenger

The Harrison County Republican Women met Friday, Nov. 19 at Marshall Elks Lodge for the group’s monthly meeting. Guest speaker was Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian. District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean was also in attendance. The new officers for 2022 were elected. New officers are: President Donna Philyaw, Vice President Shirley Heim, Secretary Penny Cox and Treasurer Veronica King. Installation of officers will be at the next meeting, slated Friday, Dec. 17.

Recommended For You


Tags