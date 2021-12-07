The Harrison County Republican Women met Friday, Nov. 19 at Marshall Elks Lodge for the group’s monthly meeting. Guest speaker was Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian. District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean was also in attendance. The new officers for 2022 were elected. New officers are: President Donna Philyaw, Vice President Shirley Heim, Secretary Penny Cox and Treasurer Veronica King. Installation of officers will be at the next meeting, slated Friday, Dec. 17.
