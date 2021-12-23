Harrison County Republican Women swear-in new officers

The Harrison County Republican Women met Friday, Dec. 17 for their monthly meeting.
New officers were sworn in by Rhonda Anderson, SREC SD 1.
Pictured are right to left, Donna Philyaw, President; Shirley Heim, Vice-President; Penny Cox, Secretary; and Veronica King, Treasurer. Melissa Conway, RNC State Director Election Integrity was the guest speaker.
The club also hosted several special guests including Marion County Judge Leward LaFluer, Sen. Bryan Hughes and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, congressional candidate.