The Harrison County Republican Women will host guest speaker Melissa Conway, state director for election integrity at the Republican National Convention, on Friday.
The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Elks Lodge. Cajun Tex will cater the meal, with the cost being $12. Call Shirley at (318) 393-0245 to reserve a meal.
Gina Whitehorn, the East Texas Regional Director, will also be installing this year’s officers. Members are asked to wear red and your bling for a group picture.
The public is invited.