The Harrison County Retired Teachers Association recently held their December meeting at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher served as their guest speaker.
Sheriff Fletcher shared with the group an abundance of information on trying to stay safe. Much of the information that he shared was concerning identity theft, cyber crime, social media hacking and spamming. Fletcher also gave tips on keeping safe while shopping physically. Following his presentation, he provided booklets entitled: Your Identity, Your Money, Your Personal Safety. He also provided time for questions and answers, which was very rewarding. Fletcher was presented a certificate of appreciation by Vice President Gloria Jones.
Following the special presentation, the group resumed their meeting, with Cozzetta Robinson presiding. After the meeting, members had a joyous time of fellowship. They enjoyed refreshments that were provided by each member in celebration of the upcoming Christmas holidays.
The association meets each third Tuesday at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. during the months of September through May, with the exception of January. Cozzetta Robinson serves as president. For more information, call (903) 938-0947.