Harrison County retired teachers hear from Claudia Lowery

The regular meeting of the Retired Teachers Association met on May 17 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker was educator and artist Claudia Lowery. Her degree in elementary education afforded her the privilege of a variety of teaching subjects from K-8 grades. She’s taught in Grand Prairie, Dallas, Karnack and Marshall for over 20 years. Claudia was the assistant to the director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council and later became the director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Claudia’s mother was an artist. From her, Claudia learned the love for the arts and to appreciate God’s creation, seeing it with an artist’s eye.
Beauty, interesting things and oddities will always capture her imagination, and she gives God and her mother all the credit to create a visionary outlook on life. Claudia is an art instructor for Marshall ISD.
A portion of the presentation was dedicated to the members participating in drawing and painting a beautiful flower. The group discovered that one of the members’ mother was an artist also.
The association will take a summer break and return on Sept. 20 for its first meeting of the year. They will meet the third Tuesday of each month.