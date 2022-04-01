Harrison County Retired Teachers hear from Michelson Museum director

The Retired Teachers Association of Harrison County met on March 15 at the Michelson Museum of Art. The group’s guest speaker was Susan Spears, director of the museum, a position she’s held since 1998.
During the Spears’ time as director at the Michelson, the art collection grew from a one-artist collection (Leo Michelson) to a 62-artist collection, 36 of whom are in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and many other museums across the United States.
Spears stated that the Michelson offers four to five traveling exhibits a year, summer classes for the children, workshops for adults, artist receptions and talks, and many other celebrations and events each year — all at no cost to the public.
Dinora Harris, creative director at the museum, joined Spears with the tour guide and also welcomed us to the museum. Now on view is “Decisions” by Houston artist Sarah Fisher.
After the presentation and tour, the Retired Teachers Association members continued with their regular meeting. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
The group’s next meeting is April 19, with guest speaker Dr. Mechelle Ray of Christus Health in Longview.
The association wishes to thank the entire Michelson Museum of Art for enhancing their knowledge about the museum and letting them tour the galleries.