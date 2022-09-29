The Harrison County Retired Teachers Association recently held their monthly meeting. It was held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall. Carolyn Lance of Queen City was the guest speaker. Lance serves as the District Chairman for member benefits.
Lance brought the members up to date on membership issues from the local, district and state levels. She informed the group that the Texas Retired Teachers Association is the largest in the U.S. She also emphasized the importance of gaining and retaining members.
The local Harrison County Retired Teachers Association meets each third Tuesday during the months of September through December, then and February through May. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
The HCRTA is made up of all retired school personnel who are annuitants. For more information, please contact Cozzetta Robinson, at (903) 938-0947 or Sally Swofford at (903) 407-1173.