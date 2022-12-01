The Harrison County Retired Teachers Association met recently at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The group welcomed Minister Angelita Jackson as their speaker. Jackson and her husband Rev. Kenneth Jackson are pastors of the Anointing Grace Ministries. They are also owners of the George Washington Carver Community Center, formerly the George Washington Carver Elementary School of Marshall.
Minister Jackson shared with the group some of the activities that are held at the center. Some of the activities are: after school tutoring, weekly meetings for seniors, computer classes and bible school. The facility also serves as a hub for community meetings, office suites for businesses and is an annual sponsor for Juneteenth activities.
Following Jackson’s presentation, Gloria Jones, vice president of the association, presented her with a certificate of appreciation.
Regular meetings of the association are held on the third Tuesday of each month from September through May (excluding January) at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. Cozzetta Robinson serves as president.