Grab your lawn chairs, cozy blankets and an unwrapped toy donation for a Holiday Movie Night Under the Stars! Healthcare Express invites the Marshall community to watch “Polar Express” on the outdoor big screen at Healthcare Express on Sunday, Nov. 28 at The Marshall Depot, 800 N. Washington St., Suite 2.
Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights. Healthcare Express will also be serving free popcorn, hot cocoa, smores, and a Holiday craft for the kiddos!