Dear Heloise: Years ago when I’d help my mother make pies, she always told me to take the bowl, the mixing blades to the blender or mixer, spoons and anything else I used to make pies, and place them all in the refrigerator overnight. I also would put the marble slab we used in there as well. When we got ready to bake, everything was chilled, and for reasons I can’t explain, the crust was always as light as a feather. My mother said it was because we chilled everything beforehand. — Shannon M., Orem, Utah
Meme’s potato soup
Dear Heloise: Please repeat your potato soup recipe so I can make it now that the weather has gotten so cold. My husband and I love a bowl of very hot soup and a salad on these chilly evenings. — Karen T., Port Huron, Michigan
Karen, I’d love to repeat it for you. One of things I like best about winter is hot soup, so here it is. You’ll need:
4 medium potatoes, cubed
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon shortening
1 cup water
2 cups milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
First, cook potatoes, onion, shortening and water in a large pot until potatoes are soft. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. This makes about 4 servings.
Here's an additional tasty tip: You can puree celery and onions in a blender and add the combination to most soups for extra flavor, without a whole lot of extra calories. — Heloise
Here’s an additional tasty tip: You can puree celery and onions in a blender and add the combination to most soups for extra flavor, without a whole lot of extra calories. — Heloise
Unstick the pizza dough
Dear Heloise: My family loves it when I make homemade pizza, and I enjoy knowing everything I use is fresh and wholesome. However, even when I use a non-stick spray on my pizza pan, I still get dough that sticks to the pan. What am I doing wrong? — Laura A., Bellevue, Washington
Laura, try this: After spraying the pan with the non-sticking spray, sprinkle a tablespoon of cornmeal on the pan before placing the dough on it. — Heloise
Meatloaf, in a pinch
Dear Heloise: I was in the middle of making a meatloaf when I found I was out of bread crumbs. Instead of driving to the grocery store, I reached for a box of oatmeal, and the meatloaf turned out just fine. — Gloria C., Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Gloria, you can also use instant mashed potatoes or crushed soda crackers in an emergency like that, and the results will still be very tasty. — Heloise
