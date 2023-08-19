Dear Readers: Our homes are filled with all kinds of high-tech gadgets — from smartphones to computers that need special care — and they need to be maintained and cleaned properly.
Always read the manuals that come with the devices before you use them. They will explain how to properly use and maintain them. Many devices require specific care, so never use harsh cleaning chemicals or liquids. They might not be compatible with the hardware inside or the screens on the outside.
Unplug all equipment before you start to clean. — Heloise
SMELLY GARLIC
Dear Heloise: I read your column in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper. Gene recently wrote to you that his girlfriend doesn’t like the smell of garlic on his hands after prepping. I suggest he buys kitchen prep gloves or inexpensive latex gloves to wear while cutting up garlic. Thanks. — Connie Quick, The Villages, Florida
CLEANING COLORED GROUT
Dear Readers: Colored grout gets dirty, and cleaning it can be a time-consuming work task. It’s good to spiff it up regularly so that it does not get too dirty, but when it does, buy a commercial cleaner or make a paste of 3/4 cup baking soda and 1/4 cup warm water.
Use a damp toothbrush and scrub onto the grout. Allow it to remain on the surface for several minutes and rinse well. Do not apply cleaners that contain chlorine or bleach on colored grout because they can remove the color. Put a sealer over the grout to prevent new stains.
Take note that baking soda is really good for this type of cleaning, as well as deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda hints and Recipes” specifically on how to use baking soda to the most advantage. To order a pamphlet, go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Sprinkle baking soda into really stinky shoes after you remove them to deodorize them overnight. In the morning, dump out the soda into the bathroom sink. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Smudge and Smidgen are my two lilac point Siamese kittens. Here they are taking over my office chair. Smudge is the one with the dark face. — Bernadette Amos, via email
Readers, to see Smudge and Smidgen, along with our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise