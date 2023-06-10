Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.