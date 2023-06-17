Dear Heloise: Like many other people, I do not answer calls when I don’t recognize the number. I have an old-fashioned answering machine, and if it is important, I can cut in before they hang up.
When it comes to medical alert systems, it seems to me that it would be prudent for those companies to put a proper ID on their phones. The same goes for any legitimate company. I do not see why it should be on us to pick up just in case it is a medical alert company. In fact, I find it very annoying that companies are not identified. — Beryl Tarr, via email
TWO HELPFUL HINTS
Dear Heloise: In response to Joan R., pizza cutters can easily be sharpened and are not as messy as using scissors.
In response to Esther G., she can get wooden “tongs” made for grabbing both sides of a piece of toast or a bagel and pull it straight out of a toaster. — Falcon Frank, Ventura, California
EASY MICROWAVE CLEANING
Dear Heloise: When we bought a microwave many years ago, we recieved instructions on how to clean off food debris. Place a very damp, wet paper towel with water and place it over the stuck-on food bits. Turn the microwave on for 30 seconds or less, and it wipes right off!
To clean the entire microwave, get a clean paper towel and do it again if there are more spots to clean. For stuck-on food spills in the freezer, I take a clean, wet dishcloth. Microwave it for 30 seconds, and then stick it onto stuck-on drips or frozen juice spills in the freezer. It loosens it up nicely. Then, I just repeat, rinsing out the dishcloth, until everything is clean. I love to read your column. — Terry, Gore, Virginia
HINT FOR TEA
Dear Heloise: I take a mug of chamomile tea with me when I go to bed. I find it helps me get to sleep. Usually, I drink most of it before I fall asleep, and I would always crave another sip. So, I started taking a thermos of hot water to add to the mug. It is hot enough to make more tea. — Carolyn M., via email
STORING GINGER
Dear Heloise: You know what’s even better than refrigerating ginger? Freezing it instead! Seal tight in a freezer baggie. If you need to grate it, it’s much easier when frozen. And, when frozen, it stays fresh for even longer. — P.U., via email
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Here’s a picture of our cats, Dusty and Fiona, looking out for geckos in the garden. — Pat & Bud, via email
Readers, to see Dusty and Fiona, as well as our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.