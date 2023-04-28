Dear Heloise: I’m 80 years old, and I just got my first computer. I always thought I was too old to learn how they work, but I bought one and took classes. Now, I can communicate with anyone anywhere in the world.
My grandson comes over and shows me shortcuts and a few other simple steps. I’m living proof that you’re never too old to learn something new. — Harold G., Kalamazoo, Michigan
Harold, congratulations on your new computer and your determination to learn how to use it. All too often someone says they’re too old to learn how to do things, but all it usually takes is the desire to learn something new. Our education never really ends. — Heloise
Refrigerator art
Dear Heloise: So many of my friends complain that they need to keep their kids busy during the summer break from school. When my neighbor had a new refrigerator delivered, I asked if I could have the box. hey were glad to get rid of it, and I was thrilled to get it. I took it home and gave it to my kids, along with crayons, colored pencils and stickers. They had a blast coloring both the inside and the outside. Now they lay claim to all the boxes we get and draw on them. It keeps them busy and encourages creativity. — Sandra L., York, Pennsylvania
Housewarming gifts
Dear Heloise: My nephew and his wife just moved into a new home of their own, and they had a housewarming party. People gave them some very nice things — lots of linens, towels, a new doormat — but I decided to get them a gift card to a well-known hardware home store. They were so excited by the gift because they needed yard tools, shrubs and items such as a drill, a saw, a hammer and a screwdriver. It was a practical gift, but one they’ll appreciate for years to come. — James D., Lewiston, Maine
James, I agree that practical gifts are usually the best for housewarmings. I received a wheelbarrow when I moved into my house, and I’ve used it more times than I can count. — Heloise
Teapot nests
Dear Heloise: I had a charming old teapot that I loved, but one day, I dropped the lid, and it shattered. I was heartbroken to lose that little teapot, but my husband said we should hang it from the tree close to our kitchen window. He said birds would come and make a nest inside. Sure enough, in two weeks, a bird built a nest in it, and that’s where she had her babies. Since then, I’ve bought two more teapots and hung them on that tree. Birds seem to love the teapots because they come back every year and make the trees their home. — Pam R., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Keep your eyes peeled
Dear Readers: It’s so easy to get distracted on a beautiful, sunny day in spring, but remember to keep your eyes on the road. And make sure to pull off the road if you get sleepy. — Heloise
