Dear Heloise: Thank you for all the useful hints and delicious recipes printed in the San Antonio Express-News. I am 92 years old, and I have a gift I enjoy receiving.
I’m not computer-savvy, but my favorite granddaughter in San Antonio, Missy, is a whiz. She is a very busy lady, yet she gives me her time as a gift. She sits with me, and we pick out the items I need by cost, colors, styles and sizes, etc. Then, she does the ordering. The gift is her precious time, and that is truly a wonderful present. Time with grandchildren is a gift — Sue Miller and Missy, via email
Freezing Cheese
Dear Heloise: Does your sliced or shredded cheese get moldy before completely consuming it? Try freezing it. Only buying it on sale, I keep quite a variety in the tightly zipped packaging that the cheeses come in. Or, with a thriftier large package, I divide it into smaller zippered bags, and then put them in a freezer bag. Always squeeze out all the air in either case.
Have you ever wondered if something will freeze well? Search it in your internet browser — you will be surprised! — Suzanne Zimmerman, The Villages, Florida
Neighborhood Library Box
Dear Heloise: For books we no longer use, we have a free little library box in our neighborhood where we can exchange books. It’s a “take one, bring one” kind of thing. — Helen, Spokane Valley, Washington
Go-to, Easy Spaghetti a la Carbonara
Dear Heloise: This is my go-to recipe when I can’t think of anything else to prepare.
1. Cook enough pasta for one or two servings. I prefer angel hair.
2. As the pasta cooks, cut up two or three slices of bacon into small pieces and fry until crisp. Drain off most of the fat. Add cooked pasta to the skillet. Add one beaten egg and stir until the egg is cooked. Stir in as much grated Parmesan cheese as you want.
Serve in a heated bowl with more Parmesan cheese if desired. — Carolyn McDonough, via email
Pet Pal
Dear Heloise: This is Annie. I found one of three 1-week-old kittens in my barn. The other two were adopted by two teachers at the school where I substitute. All three siblings are very talented. Annie knows how to flush toilets! She also enjoys burrowing under papers in my recycling bag. — Kathy F., via email
