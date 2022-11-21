From Staff Reports
There’s going to be lots to do in Jefferson in the coming weeks, as a multitude of holiday events will take place.
Jefferson’s Christmas Parade and “Enchanted Forest” Tree Lighting is set for Nov. 26.
The annual Candlelight Tour of Homes presented by the Historic Jefferson Foundation will take place Dec. 1 and 8 from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Four historic homes lavishly decorated for Christmas will be available to tour, while women in lovely hooped gowns and gentlemen in top hats and tails describe each home’s origins and finery, organizers said.
Advance Tickets are $22.50 and after Nov. 24 they are $25. Children under 12 get free admission. For more information, visit www.Jefferson Candlelight.com.
The Artisan/Makers Market sponsored by Art on The Bayou is planned for Dec. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 205 N. Walnut St.
The Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wassail Walk is Dec. 3 starting at noon.
“Come stroll through our lovely unique boutiques and antique shops while you sip a cup of wassail or other holiday beverage here in downtown Jefferson,” organizer said. “Finish your Holiday shopping or just lift your spirits as we welcome you to our town.”
The Candlelight Chamber Series presented by Christ Episcopal Church, 703 S. Main St., will feature musicians from the Shreveport and Marshall Symphony Orchestras. A string quartet will perform Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., while a brass quintet will perform Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Christmas on the Bayou Tours, a hour-long evening riverboat ride down the Big Cypress Bayou featuring landmarks and Jefferson’s history, are set for 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays though Saturdays Dec. 1-17. Prepaid reservations only! Call (903) 665-2222. Cost is $15 for adults; $10 for ages 4-12; and free for kids under 3.
Christmas Express Trains will run along the Big Cypress Bayou and tell the story of Christmas with lighted vignettes Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus tax, with lap children free. For more information, visit www.JeffersonRailway.com, call (866) 398-2038 or text (903) 742-2041.