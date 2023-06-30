Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT today (7 a.m. to 8 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Today you want to shake things up a bit. You want some adventure and stimulation! You will be adamant about what you want done at home or in your family, and you won’t hesitate to state your views, especially about home repairs. Tonight: Explore!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

This is a fast-paced, energetic day! You might take a short trip. In discussions with others, you’ll be strong and very much to the point. People will be convinced by you because you will put a lot of yourself into what you say. Tonight: Check your finances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go along to get along. Meanwhile, you have strong ideas about financial matters and cash flow issues. You also might be determined to buy something. “I have to have it!” Tonight: Cooperate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today you’re aware of the needs of others. You might perform a service for someone. Nevertheless, the Sun and Mercury are lined up in your sign, which means you won’t take a backseat to anyone. In discussions with others, you will say what you mean and mean what you say! Tonight: Work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

There are two strong influences for you today. One of them will encourage you to research and discover solutions to old problems and find hidden answers. The other influence wants you to play, socialize, enjoy sports and fun activities with kids. A choice. Tonight: Play!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might want to settle down at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. Certainly, conversations with others will be lively! You also might talk to someone younger — perhaps a member of a group who has strong opinions. (But then, so do you!) Tonight: Cocoon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with anyone in authority will be direct and to the point today. Fortunately, you’re in an excellent position to make a great impression, which is why others will listen to you. If you are someone in authority, you’ve got this, hands-down. Tonight: Conversations!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because you are curious and focused, this is an excellent day to study and learn anything. It’s also a wonderful day to finish an important paper or manuscript. You have strong opinions about legal or medical matters, plus the itch to make travel plans. “I’m outta here!” Tonight: Maintain your belongings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. However, when this happens (for two and a half days every month), it also boosts your good luck a tiny bit. This means you have an advantage. Why not test it? Ask the universe for a favor. Tonight: You win!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Lively discussions with a close friend or partner might take place today. Very likely, the other person will be doing all the talking, because you want to lie low. Good luck. Today is the classic illustration of that saying “You can run but you can’t hide.” Tonight: Solitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a productive day for you at work, on the job or with whatever task that you set for yourself. You’ll be a busy bee! You will also be opinionated about how things should be done, and you won’t hesitate to share your ideas. Meanwhile, a female companion might have helpful feedback. Tonight: Friendships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

People are aware of personal details about your private life today. You should know this in case you have to do some damage control. This could be because you’re in the mood to party and have fun! (Enthusiasm is contagious!) Tonight: You’re noticed.

