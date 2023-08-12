Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Cancer.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

This is a five-star day for having fun, socializing and enjoying entertaining diversions, the theater, movies, playful activities with kids and sports. Pack a picnic. Meet some friends. This is also a lovely day to begin a new flirtation or enhance an existing romance. Enjoy! Tonight: Surprise.

This Week: Party, socialize!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You will enjoy redecorating or doing something to make your home more beautiful today. Then you can invite family and friends over to admire your efforts. This is a fabulous day to entertain at home as well. It’s also an excellent day to explore real-estate opportunities. Tonight: Be alert.

This Week: Entertain at home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You are the wordsmith of the zodiac, and today is perfect for you. Your words are like gold! You’ll enjoy talking to everyone, especially relatives, siblings and neighbors. Take a short trip if you can, because you will truly appreciate your daily surroundings. Tonight: Protect your assets.

This Week: Short trips, fun conversations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored today, which is why you can give serious thought to your moneymaking ideas. Meanwhile, if shopping, you will be tempted to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. But hey, you can attract money to you today! Tonight: Ka-ching! Who knew?

This Week: Excellent financial opportunities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s not often that the Sun lines up with Venus in your sign. This makes you super friendly! New love interests are possible. You won’t hesitate to assert yourself, especially creatively. This is also a great day for finances. However, caution against extravagance and self-indulgence. Tonight: Restless feelings.

This Week: You’re in your element!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings, with good food and drink, of course. For some of you, this could mean a secret love affair. You might have a heart-to-heart talk with a female companion. Tonight: A friend surprises you.

This Week: Laid-back and mellow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re the most social sign of the zodiac, and today is a fabulous day to schmooze! Enjoy hanging out with friends and groups. You will love being involved with creative, artistic people. Tonight: Be careful.

This Week: Warm friendships, fun get-togethers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you make a fabulous impression on everyone, which is why this is the perfect day to advance your agenda. People see you as attractive, charming and successful! Romance with someone in authority might begin. Tonight: Plans change.

This Week: You make a great impression on everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You couldn’t pick a better day to explore new places and meet new faces, or maybe fall in love with someone different. Follow your dreams today. The stars are aligned. It’s a perfect day for a vacation. Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: Travel, explore, learn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Even though this is a marvelous day to socialize, this is also an excellent day to discuss how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Whatever is established, you will come out smelling like a rose. Tonight: Someone might surprise you.

This Week: Financial advantages. Passionate encounters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

All your relationships are blessed today — love affairs, relations with partners, co-workers even your enemies — because you find it easy to express your affection for others today. It’s a perfect day to mend broken fences. Tonight: Guard your pets.

This Week: Focus on partners and friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A work-related romance might begin. It’s a great day to talk to co-workers, superiors and employees. Even your health feels vigorous. This is also an excellent day to discuss agreements, especially because financial favors might come your way. Tonight: Watch your kids.

This Week: “Be happy in your work.”

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy fun outings today. In fact, this is the perfect day for a vacation. Performance arts, the theater, musical concerts, sports events and playful activities with children will be fun choices. Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy your day! Tonight: You win!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Get ready to entertain today, because this is a wonderful day to entertain friends and groups. You have been busy with redecorating and making things look better. Why not show off what you’ve done? (Or enlist the help of friends to do more?) It’s a good day to explore real estate opportunities. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

It’s a great day to schmooze! Today you’re eager to express your views to others. You will also enjoy hanging out with friends and groups. One of the reasons you feel so positive is that your intentions are lined up with your emotional well-being today. Everything is balanced in your favor. Tonight: Be friendly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income. Respect your moneymaking ideas. In fact, someone might know about your ideas, because today people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this. Tonight: Be modest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the Sun is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Moon, which gives you a balanced energy. You feel in harmony with yourself, which is why you will be able to do whatever you decide you want to do. This energy is also excellent for any kind of group activity. It’s a winning day! Tonight: Explore!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will be happy to work alone or behind the scenes. Your desire for solitude and peace and quiet is strong. Nevertheless, with Mercury and Mars in your sign, if you are encouraged to engage with others, you will do so with vigor! You will make your point. Tonight: Check your finances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with friends and groups, clubs and organizations are excellent today. Very likely, you will play the role of leader. You might be involved with creative, talented people. Despite your strong influence over others, be ready to compromise and be accommodating, because the Moon is opposite your sign. Tonight: Cooperate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to demand the advantage and go after what you want, because people will defer to you. You will be respected and admired. In other words, today you hold the winning hand, which means you can pursue your goals with confidence. Authority figures have your back. Tonight: Work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the day to spread your wings! Travel will be the perfect choice. But if you can’t travel, then explore your own city. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Visit libraries, galleries, curious neighborhoods and talk to people from other backgrounds. Soak up the local culture. Tonight: Play!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Business and finance are favored today. In fact, this is an excellent day to seek out a loan or mortgage. Doors will open for you. Family discussions about inheritances and shared property will go well. This is also a romantic day. Tonight: Cocoon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy warm discussions with partners and close friends today, including dear friends from your past. Conversations will flow smoothly, because both parties are eager to trade lies about the bad old days. (“We were so poor we lived in a hole in the road.”) Tonight: Conversations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Even if this is the weekend, it’s a productive day for you. Roll up your sleeves and get busy. You have the energy and focus to accomplish a lot. In fact, whatever you do might indirectly boost your wealth or your income. Tonight: Protect your assets.

