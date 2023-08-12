Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Aries.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy fun outings today. In fact, this is the perfect day for a vacation. Performance arts, the theater, musical concerts, sports events and playful activities with children will be fun choices. Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy your day! Tonight: You win!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Get ready to entertain today, because this is a wonderful day to entertain friends and groups. You have been busy with redecorating and making things look better. Why not show off what you’ve done? (Or enlist the help of friends to do more?) It’s a good day to explore real estate opportunities. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

It’s a great day to schmooze! Today you’re eager to express your views to others. You will also enjoy hanging out with friends and groups. One of the reasons you feel so positive is that your intentions are lined up with your emotional well-being today. Everything is balanced in your favor. Tonight: Be friendly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income. Respect your moneymaking ideas. In fact, someone might know about your ideas, because today people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this. Tonight: Be modest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the Sun is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Moon, which gives you a balanced energy. You feel in harmony with yourself, which is why you will be able to do whatever you decide you want to do. This energy is also excellent for any kind of group activity. It’s a winning day! Tonight: Explore!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will be happy to work alone or behind the scenes. Your desire for solitude and peace and quiet is strong. Nevertheless, with Mercury and Mars in your sign, if you are encouraged to engage with others, you will do so with vigor! You will make your point. Tonight: Check your finances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with friends and groups, clubs and organizations are excellent today. Very likely, you will play the role of leader. You might be involved with creative, talented people. Despite your strong influence over others, be ready to compromise and be accommodating, because the Moon is opposite your sign. Tonight: Cooperate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to demand the advantage and go after what you want, because people will defer to you. You will be respected and admired. In other words, today you hold the winning hand, which means you can pursue your goals with confidence. Authority figures have your back. Tonight: Work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the day to spread your wings! Travel will be the perfect choice. But if you can’t travel, then explore your own city. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Visit libraries, galleries, curious neighborhoods and talk to people from other backgrounds. Soak up the local culture. Tonight: Play!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Business and finance are favored today. In fact, this is an excellent day to seek out a loan or mortgage. Doors will open for you. Family discussions about inheritances and shared property will go well. This is also a romantic day. Tonight: Cocoon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy warm discussions with partners and close friends today, including dear friends from your past. Conversations will flow smoothly, because both parties are eager to trade lies about the bad old days. (“We were so poor we lived in a hole in the road.”) Tonight: Conversations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Even if this is the weekend, it’s a productive day for you. Roll up your sleeves and get busy. You have the energy and focus to accomplish a lot. In fact, whatever you do might indirectly boost your wealth or your income. Tonight: Protect your assets.

