ARIES (March 21-April 19) You want to socialize today and explore sports events and fun activities with kids. If you do, be aware that the desires of the group will overpower your individual wants. Be prepared to follow the Pied Piper. Tonight: Stay chill.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You might feel a clash between home and family versus your career and public reputation. Greater powers than you might hold sway today. The power of the many override the power of the few. Tonight: Cocoon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to everything you say and do today. This is an accident-prone day for you. Don’t waste your breath arguing with groups or the multitude, because they will win today. The pushy majority will hold sway. Tonight: Agree.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Money disputes might come to a head today. If you’re at odds with a group, their desires will probably prevail. You have to know when to hold and when to fold. Tonight: Grab your money.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today is the only Full Moon in Leo all year. Naturally, you will feel this buildup of energy within you, which might put you at odds with partners, spouses and close friends. Caution. Don’t stick your neck out. Tonight: It’s fine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today’s Full Moon might wreak havoc with your work, your health, even your pet. Travel plans are daunting today. If you don’t agree with someone, and especially, if you don’t agree with a group, step down. Tonight: Solitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today’s Full Moon creates an accident-prone situation for your kids. If you’re a parent, be vigilant. Meanwhile, social events might be interrupted, cancelled or changed. An argument with a friend might suddenly occur, especially about money. Tonight: Be friendly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you’re pulled between home and family versus your career and public reputation. You can’t keep everyone happy. Very likely, the group (whatever the group is) will win out if you are in dispute with them. Tonight: You are respected.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be careful. This is an accident-prone day for you. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Watch your step walking, jogging, cycling or driving. Keep a low profile to get through this day unscathed. Tonight: Explore!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money disputes about the education or care of children or the cost of a social event might arise today. These will be difficult to resolve. In fact, if you are up against group pressure, step aside. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year has arrived. This will promote disputes, especially with partners, close friends and spouses. If the majority disagrees with you, you will have to walk away. Tonight: Cooperate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a difficult day, because the energy of the Full Moon will create disruptions at work, difficulty with pets and perhaps stress to your health. Furthermore, this is an accident-prone day for you — verbally and physically. Tonight: Get organized.
