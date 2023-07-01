Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Family discussions will go very well today, especially discussions about home repairs and DIY projects. This is also an excellent day for a gathering of any kind of family members or friends where you live. Stock the fridge and invite the gang over! Tonight: Adventure!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

This is a winning day for you, primarily because you’re in such a positive frame of mind. You believe in yourself. You believe in your abilities. You believe that you have a positive future. That’s all it takes. Attitude is everything, and you know this. Tonight: Check your finances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day for business and commerce. Whatever you do will very likely increase your coffers or boost your earnings in some way. Trust your moneymaking ideas. You’re not afraid to think big. If shopping, you might be considering a major purchase. Ka-ching! Tonight: Listen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today the Sun and Mercury are both in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter, which makes you feel positive, adventurous and courageous. Oh yes, you’re willing to push the sides of the envelope! It’s a great day to schmooze with friends and groups. Tonight: Work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

With both Venus and Mars in your sign now, you are charming, diplomatic and proactive! Today your dealings with others will be successful because you are quietly pleased and confident. In fact, it is this inner confidence that gives you a lovely sense of poise. Go after what you want. Tonight: Play!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze! Interactions with groups, clubs and organizations, particularly with younger people, will be successful. This is also an excellent day to think about future goals, and your hopes and dreams for down the road. Share your ideas with someone to get their feedback. Tonight: Cocoon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with anyone in authority will go well today. Everyone is in a positive frame of mind. Not only that, they feel generous of spirit. It’s a perfect day to do fundraising. It’s also a good day to settle disputes about how to divide something Tonight: Discussions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you make travel plans today, they will be adventurous and ambitious! This is also an excellent day for legal matters and anything to do with medicine, higher education or the media. You will enjoy studying and learning. Some of you will be over the moon about a pet. Tonight: Organize your belongings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day for financial discussions about shared property, inheritances, insurance disputes or anything regarding the wealth or responsibilities of someone else. People will be reasonable and mutually generous in these discussions, which will ensure a happy outcome. Tonight: You’re in charge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make a point to hang out with members of the general public today. You will also enjoy time with partners and close friends. People are upbeat and enthusiastic. Discussions about sports, the care of children and anything to do with the entertainment world will be exciting. Tonight: Solitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related travel is likely for many today. Meanwhile, this is the kind of day where you are ready to entertain big ideas. You are also open to encouraging co-workers, customers and others to take the high road. You also might improve your health. Tonight: Be friendly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to socialize and schmooze! Enjoy sports events, fun activities with kids, show business, the entertainment world and the arts. All your interactions with others will be positive and upbeat because people are happy and enthusiastic today. Everyone wants to have a good time! Tonight: You are admired.

