Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT today (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You’re energetic and enthusiastic about exploring new places and meeting new faces. This is a great day to socialize with people who are “different,” plus, you want to learn something new. Travel if possible. This evening is excellent for fun times with your main squeeze. Tonight: You’re high-viz.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Family ties are strong today, which is why this is an excellent day and evening to entertain at home. Meanwhile, disputes or squabbles about shared possessions and money allocated for social occasions, sports or anything related to your kids might be crunchy. Nevertheless, it’s a fun day. Tonight: Explore!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Be cooperative with others today. Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with partners, close friends and people who are close to you. Avoid family tension. Basically, you can charm your way into or out of anything today. Think positive! Tonight: Check your finances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You can accomplish a lot today. You are in a determined mood. You have a sense of intention and a firm objective about something. This could relate to errands or your job. It might also relate to your health or something to do with a pet. You’ll be effective! Tonight: Cooperate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make plans to socialize today. It’s Saturday, and you’re in the mood for fun. This evening will be an especially warm time to schmooze with others and encourage romantic connections. It’s a great date night. Avoid disputes about money and possessions. Let sleeping dogs lie. Tonight: Get organized. Socialize.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In one way, you want to be private and low-key today. However, in another way, you feel pumped and ready for action. This might make you challenge a family member, especially a female. (Maybe Mom?) By tonight, no matter what, you’re keen to socialize. Tonight: Play!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Even though you will express yourself forcefully to others today, especially neighbors, relatives and siblings, this is a positive, friendly day for you. Enjoy hanging out with others, especially members of groups. People who are creative or artistic will particularly appeal to you. Tonight: Cocoon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might end up in an argument about money or possessions today. (A veiled threat?) In either case, don’t give a lot of energy to this. The way the stars are aligned today, you can have a good time schmoozing with others — friends, groups, sports colleagues, even authority figures. Enjoy your day. Tonight: Conversations!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In one way, this is a lovely day to schmooze, in part because you look good to others. In addition to which, your sense of adventure is aroused. However, you also might find yourself at odds with a parent, boss or an authority figure. Not good. Juggle these influences with your optimistic flair. Tonight: Maintain your possessions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Steer clear of controversial subjects today, because you’ll feel frustrated. Instead, focus on dealing with shared property, banking or sharing something with someone. This will be a successful venture for you. Romance can flourish tonight! Tonight: You win!

AQUARIU S (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t let annoying situations with friends or members of groups distract you today, because this can be a warm, social time with friends, partners and spouses. It definitely holds romantic promises this evening. Have fun! Tonight: Solitude.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some seem to know personal details about your private life. (Curious.) This is a productive day for you, after which you can enjoy socializing this evening. A little flirtation, perhaps? Tonight: Be friendly.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY