Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Pisces.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Behind-the-scenes discussions for research might ultimately boost your income. Pay attention! You also might dream up or hear from someone else about new and better ways to use something that you already own. Perhaps you can repurpose it or combine it with something. Tonight: Make plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Be careful, because it’s easy to become obsessed with things today. Or perhaps you can’t get a song out of your head, like “I Shot the Sheriff.” This quality will also make you persuasive with ideas that you value. You actually might have a strong effect on the thinking of others today. Tonight: Financial ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You look positive, upbeat and successful to others today. Hey nonny nonny! You certainly don’t look like you’re involved with important deals going on behind the scenes, which is likely the case. Your ability to research things today is phenomenal. You’ll find what you’re looking for. Tonight: Schmooze.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today you want to get outta Dodge. Travel would be the perfect option. Meanwhile, very likely, you will encounter someone powerful who has a deep effect on you. Possibly, you are the powerful person having an influence on someone else. It could go either way. Tonight: Learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Discussions with parents, bosses and authority figures will be powerful, decisive and very much in your face. You want your way with something today. In fact, someone else also might be obsessed with a particular idea. Meanwhile, financial decisions will go your way today. (That’s nice.) Tonight: Be friendly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Either you or someone else is coming on like gangbusters with their ideas and theories about politics, religion or racial issues. Someone is on a serious rant. You can listen, or not. Relations with partners, close friends and members of the general public are warm, upbeat and fun-loving. Take your pick. Tonight: Cooperate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today your mind is focused and one-pointed (if not obsessed), which will allow you to get to the bottom of any anomalies or questions you have about taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances or insurance disputes. You will be unstoppable! But you will get to the bottom of things Tonight: Travel plans?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conversations with partners and friends will probably surprise you today. You might begin by looking for the truth, but when you find the truth, it’s not what you expected. Or possibly, you will meet someone unusual and “different.” Romance is full of surprises. Tonight: Possible romance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unexpected might take place at home today, especially if it is your place of work. However, when it comes to your job, you will be focused in an intense way, especially if you are researching or trying to get to the truth of something. You will apply this same intensity to your health as well. Tonight: Check your resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Take things more lightly if you are involved in social occasions, are dealing with kids or are at sports events. You might go overboard with intense feelings or an intense purpose. What starts out as enthusiasm might get out of hand. Easy does it. Tonight: Work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family discussions about financial matters, cash flow and possessions will be intense today. People are generally never casual about these subjects. Money and ownership always matter. Fortunately, whatever is finally decided will benefit you, your home and your family. Tonight: Play!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Uranus, which makes you feel excited and eager for something to happen. You want some action! However, tread carefully, because conversations with siblings and relatives might get intense and become more than you expected them to be. Tonight: Socialize.

