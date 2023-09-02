ARIES (March 21-April 19)

This is a romantic day; the perfect day for a romantic date. It’s a wonderful time to socialize with friends, your kids and casual acquaintances. Everyone will be warm and friendly. Take advantage of this wonderful planetary influence. Make hay while the sun shines! Tonight: Be happy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You’re a marvelous host! Because you enjoy good food and drink, your guests benefit from your excellent tastes and enjoy their own quality gustatory experience as well. (Yummers!) Today is a great time to entertain at home and enjoy the company of others. You will also feel rewarded by your efforts to redecorate and make your home more beautiful. Tonight: Solitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

It’s a fabulous day! You feel happy, plus you’re happy to see others. Conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be positive and upbeat. Take a short trip if you can. It’s also an excellent day to write, study and learn. Tonight: Be friendly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored today, which is why you might see ways to boost your income or make a little money on the side. Meanwhile, people notice you. In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Tonight: Be aware.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful, romantic day. You might develop a crush on someone or want to meet someone who is “different” — someone from another country or a different culture. Your sense of romance might even include a desire to travel somewhere exotic and exciting. Yes, you want it all. Tonight: Explore!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A secret love affair will be percolating in the background for many of you today. (I’ll never tell.) If so, this is a particularly romantic day to spend time with your loved one. This person might even be someone from your past who is back on the scene again. Tonight: Check your finances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although you’re happy to play things low key at this time, with Mars in your sign, you feel energetic, saucy and playful. You might even be flirtatious. This is why your interactions with friends and members of groups might encourage a friend to become a lover. Tonight: Good times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the classic day to develop a crush on your boss or someone in a position of authority. This person might even be inaccessible because they live in magazines, on your phone or your widescreen TV, but they’re so seductive. It was ever thus. Tonight: People are helpful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although this is a romantic day for many people, and couples will enjoy socializing and spending tender moments with each other, you will jump at the chance to travel for pleasure today. You also might have a flirtatious connection with someone who is “different.” Tonight: Romance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Not only is this a romantic day for many people, it’s a particularly passionate day for your sign. Don’t be afraid to express your affection for someone. This might be a new relationship or it could be a special relationship that has been thriving for 30 years. Tonight: Socialize!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A work-related romance might begin for some of you today. Meanwhile, all of you will enjoy warm relations with work colleagues, customers and people you meet in the course of your day doing whatever you choose to do. You also might see ways to boost your income. Tonight: Conversations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day for business and commerce, particularly if you are making money through a beautification project or something to do with art or improving your home. Accept invitations to socialize, especially romantically. Tonight: Appreciation.

