ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today you’re in a philosophical mood, which is why you’re pondering your future and wondering about plans for travel or further education. You want to enrich your life. Be open to meeting people from other cultures. Tonight: Patience at home.
This Week: You impress everyone!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a favorable day to discuss how to divide something like an inheritance or how to deal with shared property. Very likely, things will go your way and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank. Tonight: Be clear.
This Week: Expand your world!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Conversations with partners and close friends will go well today because everybody’s in a good mood! They want to be part of something bigger than themselves. They want to work harmoniously with others because it feels good. Tonight: Save money.
This Week: Tidy up red-tape issues and banking details.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You feel energetic today. This is a good day to make work-related travel plans. You might see ways to expand your work because you’re thinking about your goals and how well or not you are achieving them. Tonight: Listen.
This Week: Get more sleep.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is a fabulous day to socialize because people are receptive and eager to meet you, and, in turn, you want to explore and learn more about them. It’s a mutually beneficial situation. This is also a great day to enjoy playful activities with kids and explore sports events. Tonight: Solitude.
This Week: Focus on health and get organized.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a wonderful day to entertain. Invite friends and family over for good food and drink. People will enjoy talking to each other because this is an upbeat day. Timing is everything. When it works, go with the flow! Tonight: Cooperate.
This Week: A playful, creative, romantic time!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re happy today because you’re in a positive frame of mind. Everything you want to do today will work out as planned. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with siblings, relatives and neighbors, especially because people will work harmoniously with each other. Tonight: Respect authority figures.
This Week: Focus on home and family.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Business and commerce are favored today. Financial negotiations will go well. Act on any ideas that you have to boost your income, because they might pan out. In particular, dealing with foreign interests could be favorable. Tonight: Study.
This Week: Busy with errands and short trips.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter! This makes you feel idealistic, optimistic and happy! Your relations with groups, clubs and conferences will be successful. Tonight: Check your assets.
This Week: Be physically active!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Today it’s appropriate to work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, with both Mercury and Venus in your sign, you feel sociable. Balance this day by juggling these two influences. Tonight: Be helpful.
This Week: You’re in charge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
What a marvelous day to schmooze! Not only will you enjoy the company of others, you will benefit from your interaction with them, especially if you discuss what you want to achieve in the future. Ideas? Tonight: Get organized.
This Week: Enjoy privacy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Others are impressed with you today, which means you can use this to your advantage. Make the most of it. Ask for what you want. Ask for a favor. It’s OK to get the support of others when things go your way. Tonight: Relax.
This Week: You’re popular!
