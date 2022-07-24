ARIES (March 21-April 19) It’s a lovely day to relax or entertain at home, which means you can invite family or friends over for good food and drink. Many of you will be interested in redecorating or tweaking your digs to make them look better. Got something to show off? Tonight: Relax. This Week: Enjoy social outings and vacations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day! Enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. You will have greater appreciation of your daily surroundings. In other words, life feels good! You’re happy to be alive! Tonight: Happy thoughts. This Week: Focus on home and family.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY.

