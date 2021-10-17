Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 7 p.m. EDT today (4 p.m. PDT). The Moon is in Pisces.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Be patient with others today, especially partners and close friends, because it’s easy to suddenly get in a power struggle. What’s the point? Tonight: A reprieve.
This Week: Focus on self-improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You might want to introduce reforms to your job today or to anything you do. This is because you see a better way of doing things. Naturally, this could lead to an argument with someone. Tonight: Easy does it.
This Week: Improve your closest relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Parents might come on too strong with their kids today. Take a step back and view the whole picture. Is it worth making a big scene about this? The result could be hissy fits and meltdowns. Tonight: Take it easy.
This Week: Get healthier and better organized!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Arguments and ego battles at home might take place today, especially with a parent or an older family member. But what will this gain you? Family is forever, and this kind of dissension probably has no upside. Tonight: Stay mellow.
This Week: Time to party and play!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You are determined to convince others to agree with your way of thinking today. In fact, you might be persuasive! But is it so important that others listen to you? Don’t get your belly in a rash. Tonight: Take the high road and let go of the reins.
This Week: Focus on home, family and parents.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Power struggles about money or possessions are likely today. People are sensitive about financial matters and what they own. Tonight: Don’t try to change somebody’s mind if it’s already made up.
This Week: It’s a busy time! Short trips and appointments!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today the way you live might be tested by powerful forces from without and within! This is also a classic day for a breakdown of machinery or stuff that you own. Tonight: Stay cool.
This Week: Focus on money and possessions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Some secrets might come out today, and the secrets might be about you. You might have to explain something or show people why you did or did not do something. Tread carefully and don’t say anything that you might later regret. Tonight: Be kind.
This Week: You are empowered!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A power struggle with a friend or a member of a group might arise today. You might want to introduce improvements or changes. Or perhaps they want you to make radical changes where they think your life is not working out. Tonight: It feels like you’re being put on the spot!
This Week: Keep a low profile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is a poor day to challenge bosses, parents, teachers or the police, because you will get caught up in a power struggle. Unfortunately, this is the kind of power struggle where you will end up with egg on your face. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Caution.
This Week: Enjoy increased popularity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because this is a classic day for arguments, disputes and overbearing discussions. (You don’t need this.) Tonight: Is it time to let go of old ideas and prejudices?
This Week: You make a fabulous impression on everyone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might have to give up something today. Perhaps the reason for this is you need to give up something that isn’t working out. Maybe you have to take a realistic look at things in order to do this. Tonight: Your first loss is your cheapest loss.
This Week: Travel, study and explore new things.
FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY.