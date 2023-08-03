Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Pisces.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

As this day begins, you might second-guess yourself. You might feel inadequate or slightly fearful. Life feels hard. (We all have these feelings.) Ironically, as the day progresses, you get happier and more confident! Like, what’s with that? Tonight: Patience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Earlier in the day, discussions with friends or members of a group might discourage you. Someone might criticize you. Discussions with romantic partners are likewise a drag. You also might be worried about your kids. Then, voila! Interaction with someone lifts your spirits! Tonight: Friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with parents, bosses and the police are a bummer today. “Talk to the hand.” Issues at home look difficult and challenging. However, later in the day, you start looking good to others. They actually admire you! (Take the good with the bad.) Tonight: Show respect.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

News in the media or issues related to religion, the law or politics might discourage you today. In fact, you could feel depressed and have difficult discussions with others. Fear not, because as this day wears on, your optimism returns. “Good to see ya! Where ya been?” Tonight: Avoid controversy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Financial matters, especially related to shared property, taxes or inheritances, are bleak and discouraging today. You feel broke. Life seems hard. Then, as if by magic, things look much better! People see you as a winner. (“Who was that man behind the curtain?”) Tonight: Check your finances.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. Accept this. It won’t be easy, because people are being difficult and making things hard for you. But later in the day, things change. Suddenly, relations with others are friendly and upbeat! Go figure. Tonight: Be cooperative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Issues with your health, your pet or perhaps your job seem to be daunting this morning. You might feel depressed or overwhelmed. (“I can’t do this.”) But something changes. Perhaps an offer for work-related travel. Someone from another culture might boost your morale. All ends happily. Tonight: Get organized.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is in the toilet today. Meanwhile, relations with your kids are tough. (Hissy fits and breakdowns.) Even social plans are disappointing. But as the day wears on, things shift. Suddenly, you have lovely opportunities to enjoy yourself! Who knew? Tonight: Socialize.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Issues related to home, family and parents are tough today. You feel overwhelmed with responsibilities and duties. Discussions with parents and authority figures are discouraging. But later in the day, possibly a visit by someone or a group will lift your spirits. Saved by the bell! Tonight: Cocoon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The mind can create its own ease or difficulty depending on how it approaches things. Your expectations will color the results. Perhaps that’s what’s happening today, because things seem difficult. Life is discouraging. But wait! Later in the day, a transformation occurs, and you’re happy! Tonight: Listen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial issues look discouraging today. Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money? Don’t let this get you down, because later today, help from a family member or from another source will turn things around for you. “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” Tonight: Protect your assets.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with Saturn opposing Mercury. This guarantees pessimism and worries. Mark Twain said that most of the terrible things in his life never happened. We worry needlessly. You will see this, because later in the day, your optimism will return as if a fairy godmother waved her wand. (If you believe in fairies, clap your hands.) Tonight: Be strong.

