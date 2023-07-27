Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. EDT today (3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You might be surprised by something related to shared property, banking, taxes, debt or an inheritance. Quite likely, things will go your way today. Romance might hold unexpected delights. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy fun activities with kids. Tonight: Escape!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Be accommodating and cooperative with others today, because very likely, someone will throw you a curveball. Go carefully and think before you react. Just because you’re surprised doesn’t mean you have to immediately respond. (Be cool.) This is an excellent day to entertain at home. Tonight: Check your finances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

It’s a solid day to schmooze; you’re charming and entertaining today. You will enjoy hanging out with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. This same influence can benefit writers and salespeople. You’re happy to be you today! Tonight: Listen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day for business and commerce, plus financial discussions, especially if you are wrapping up an old deal or something from the past. You might collect money that is owed to you. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Parents should be vigilant with their kids to avoid accidents. Tonight: Work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in a happy mood today, because both Mercury and Venus are lined up in your sign, which sweetens your words and makes you appealing to everyone. By all means, get out and schmooze! Nevertheless, your home routine will change. Expect a few surprises. Tonight: Play!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day, so be careful about what you say and do. Think before you speak or act. Nevertheless, quiet research behind the scenes can yield valuable information, which might turn out to be profitable for you. (Who knows?) A hidden love affair or flirtation also might begin today. Tonight: Family.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to schmooze with friends and members of groups, especially younger people. However, be careful when it comes to shopping or financial negotiations. Something unexpected might trip you up. Be smart. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Tonight: Conversations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you feel a bit rebellious. You certainly want to do your own thing and not be dictated to. However, in your quest for freedom, make sure you don’t impulsively do something that you regret later. Meanwhile, discussions with parents and bosses will likely benefit you. Tonight: Count your money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Fresh ideas about travel appeal to you today. You might see new ways to slip away and do something different. This is also an excellent day to study something, because it will be rewarding. Ignore uneasy feelings that might be an undercurrent today. They’ll be gone by tomorrow. Tonight: You win!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to discuss inheritances and how to divide or share something. You will likely come out laughing all the way to the bank. However, relations with friends or members of groups are subject to surprises and detours. Go carefully. Tonight: Solitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with bosses and authority figures are dicey today. It’s hard to know what someone expects from you. In fact, they might throw you a curveball. Be circumspect. Be cautious and keep your eyes open. Fortunately, conversations with partners and close friends are warm and delightful. Tonight: Be friendly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so keep your eyes open. Unexpected arguments about controversial subjects are likely. Meanwhile, a work-related romance might begin. Certainly, discussions with co-workers are positive. You also might be pleased about your health or something related to a pet. Tonight: You’re noticed.

