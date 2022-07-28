Thursday, July 28, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Parents should be vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might catch you off guard. Something might be canceled or you might receive an unexpected invitation to go somewhere. Sports events will have a surprising outcome. It’s a good day for beginnings. Tonight: Socialize!

Recommended For You


FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY.

Tags