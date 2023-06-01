ARIES (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day. Your communication skills are strong. Issues at home are harmonious. Meanwhile, you feel creative, competitive and ready to tackle anything. (Keep in mind that you’re letting go of people, places and possessions in the coming year.) Tonight: Get information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You will be successful in improving your domestic scene in some way. This requires your attention, because recently, increased chaos and activity at home have been a demand on your time and energy. Fortunately, your diplomatic skills are tops. Tonight: Patience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

The Sun is in your sign and fiery Mars is in your House of Communications, which means you can talk your way into or out of anything. People will listen to you now. This is why you will easily get your way and have sway over others. Tonight: Work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Even though your desire is to remain low-key (despite the fact that you’re involved with younger people and are fairly busy), you’re working hard to earn money, and you are certainly spending it. Look for ways to be productive today. What do you want to achieve? Tonight: Listen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive day! Mars in your sign boosts your confidence and energy, and the Sun helps you schmooze and get people on board with your ideas. Meanwhile, Mercury and Jupiter at the top of your chart guarantee your ability to get doors to open for you. Bravo! Tonight: Stay chill.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel you have a lot invested in what you want to say. You want to address important issues that matter to you. (You don’t want to waste time on trivial chitchat.) Education, the media, the law and medicine have your attention now. Go after what you want. Tonight: Diplomacy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The secret to producing a lot today is to get the successful cooperation of others. This might come about through teamwork, your involvement with a club or possibly a competition with someone. Authority figures will endorse you now — this is a certainty. Tonight: Learn. Tidy up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things will go your way today because the Moon is in your sign, plus fiery Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. Possibly, you can explore a bit of travel. You do have a desire to “get away from it all.” You need a change of scenery. Tonight: Be understanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Partnerships have your strong focus now. In fact, your ability to see your role in your closest friendships and partnerships is excellent because you have more objectivity. Meanwhile, you can attract favors, money, assets and goodies from others. Use this. It’s a good day to talk to banks and financial institutions. Tonight: Research.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an industrious time for you, primarily because you’re motivated to work hard, efficiently and effectively. Once you set your standards high, you deliver. Fortunately, partners and close friends are supportive. A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important today. Tonight: Be open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful time for you. Happily, things are flowing smoothly at work. Look for ways to express your creative talents, because this will be a rewarding experience for you. You don’t have to be a professional artist or get paid for what you do to enjoy expressing your creativity. Just color inside the lines. Tonight: Show respect.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Things are well-balanced right now. You’re focused on home and family; however, you’re also having fun enjoying social diversions and time with kids. Despite this, you’re working hard. Indulge your desire for change today. Do something different. Tonight: Study.

