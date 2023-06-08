Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 9:05 p.m. PDT. The Moon is in Aquarius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Expect a curveball or something unusual to happen when dealing with a friend today (probably a female). Or you might be just as surprised by the antics or decisions of a group. Possibly, you will meet a real character today. Tonight: Be cooperative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Today you don’t want to be bossed around or dictated to by anyone. You want the freedom to be able to call your own shots. This is why you might feel rebellious when dealing with parents, bosses, teachers or the police if they start telling you what to do. You have strong feelings of independence today! Tonight: Show respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day for you. You might be unsettled or concerned because of glitches to your travel plans. Likewise, issues related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law also might be confounding or full of delays and contradictions. Slow down and work out these details. Tonight: Avoid controversy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Be smart and double-check financial matters, especially those related to banking, inheritances and shared property. Something unexpected will impact these areas for you today. Stay on top of things, because possibly, you snooze, you lose. Tonight: Check your finances.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A close friend, partner or spouse will probably surprise you today. They might say or do something you didn’t expect. They might have demands. Perhaps more freedom in the relationship. Possibly, they will introduce you to someone new and unusual. Tonight: Patience.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today by computer glitches, power outages, staff shortages, late deliveries and other unexpected events. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with surprises that come your way. Remember the Boy Scout motto: Be prepared. Tonight: Improvise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents, please know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, which means you should be vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Remove toddlers from hazardous situations. Meanwhile, social plans will also suddenly change today. They might be canceled or you might get an invitation. Tonight: Be cautious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Broken appliances or other interruptions, including someone knocking at your door, are just some reasons your home routine will be interrupted today. Get dressed so that you can deal with what you least expect. Possibly, stock the fridge in case you want to have food and drink on hand. (Perhaps a spontaneous get-together.) Tonight: Promote harmony.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, because you can think outside the box, you might have brilliant ideas! (Or they might be far-fetched and unrealistic.) Expect detours to your day. Tonight: Be mindful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money today, because unexpected influences could impact your wealth. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. This includes cash. Make friends with your bank account so you know what’s happening. Tonight: Guard possessions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with your ruler Uranus, which can make you jump to conclusions or make a hasty decision. You have a strong craving for excitement today and might act without thinking. Easy does it, and make sure whatever you do doesn’t lead to regret later. Tonight: Don’t be hasty.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

There’s a lot of electric energy in the air today, which is why you feel restless, even nervous. You can sense that things are unfolding in an unpredictable way and that anything can happen. You’re right! Therefore, be smart, go slowly and double-check everything. Tonight: Stay calm.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY.