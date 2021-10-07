Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Even though you have high energy today and you’re enthusiastic about starting something, go gently. You might overwhelm someone. Incidentally, this could work the other way; you might attract someone to you who is super enthusiastic about something! Tonight: Check your finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You have a lot of energy to work with today. In fact, you’re so enthusiastic, you will probably start to delegate and give orders to others. Easy does it, because they might resent this. Ideally, you will work best if you are on your own. Tonight: Be patient with others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today you need to be physically active. If these activities are competitive, so much the better, because you’re keen to win! This energy can also be channeled into working with kids. Romantically, you might initiate something exciting and different! Tonight: Follow the rules.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
A parent or older family member might have something to say today. Of course, you have strong views as well. Use your skillful means to work in cooperation with others to make improvements at home. This can be done if you don’t try to run things. Tonight: Do your homework.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You are super enthusiastic today, which is why you will easily inspire others to do your bidding. This is a great day for teachers, salespeople or anyone who wants to persuade others to agree with their ideas. Spontaneous short trips will delight you. You have something to say! Tonight: Listen to others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’re full of moneymaking ideas that you might want to initiate today. If these are new ideas, wait until Mercury retrograde is over. Nevertheless, you can still generate enthusiasm and excitement for your plans. You’re ready to work hard to earn money today, and spend it. Tonight: Don’t worry.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today Mars is lined up with the Sun in your sign, which makes you ready to tackle something new! You want to begin something and maybe even compete with someone. You want the independence to do your own thing because you don’t want anyone bossing you around. Tonight: Beware money restrictions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Some behind-the-scenes ideas make you excited today, and this excitement is obvious to others. Nevertheless, with Venus in your sign, you will present yourself with diplomacy and charm, even though you’re on a mission! Tonight: Respect your elders.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Relations with friends and groups are upbeat and energetic today! You will love to be active in physical sports, especially in a competition. (You want to win!) This same high energy will be apparent in meetings with others. Tonight: Take it easy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your ambition is aroused today, which means you intend to achieve something. It’s OK to go after what you want, but make sure you don’t alienate bosses and important people. You will need these people, so make the effort to give them respect. Tonight: Listen to advice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid controversial subjects today, because you might go overboard due to the fact that you’re super enthusiastic. Instead, channel this energy into making travel plans or perhaps learning or studying something new. Your best option is outdoor physical activity! Being desk-bound is not your best choice today. Tonight: Duty and obligations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You’ll have no trouble defending your own best interests in discussions about inheritances, wills and shared property today. (That’s putting it mildly.) That’s because today you are gung-ho to make a statement, especially with partners and close friends. Tonight: Rules and regulations.
