ARIES (March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day for important decisions or new ideas (especially by siblings, relatives or neighbors), because wishful thinking and, in some cases, fuzzy thinking is rampant. Keep this in mind. If possible, postpone important decisions for another day. Tonight: Cocoon.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

If shopping today, be careful about buying luxurious, elegant items — things you might not purchase at other times. Certainly, keep your receipts (and the box), because today is the classic day for wishful thinking. It’s a poor day for important financial decisions. Tonight: Conversations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with dreamy Neptune, which makes you starry-eyed and full of wishful thinking. Not only might you be absorbed with ideas about “what if,” you also might be the victim of someone who gives you false information. Double-check everything you do today. Tonight: Check your belongings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Something hidden or going on behind the scenes might create confusion for you today. For example, someone might withhold important information from you. Or, vice versa, they might tell you something that is incorrect either because they are in error or they are deceiving you. Tonight: You win.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be leery when talking to friends or members of groups and organizations today. The truth might be elusive. Someone might not know what they’re talking about. Someone else might think they know what they’re talking about. Someone might try to deceive you. It’s a tricky day! Tonight: Solitude.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For some reason, people might be confused about you today. They might misunderstand your intentions, or they might not trust you. You are certainly in the limelight, and people notice you more than usual. In fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. But something is off. Tonight: Be friendly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t believe everything you hear today, because it will be easy for you to fall for someone’s fancy rhetoric or propaganda. This most likely will relate to religion, politics or something in the news. Be sure of your sources, and check things out before you jump on the bandwagon. Tonight: You’re noticed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to agree to financial matters, especially related to inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or the wealth and resources of someone else. You might not have all the facts. Possibly, the facts you have are incorrect. It’s also possible that someone is pulling the wool over your eyes. Tonight: Explore.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be extra clear in conversations with close friends, partners and spouses today, because you might be operating under a serious delusion about something. You might have incorrect assumptions. You might have the wrong facts. Be aware that you are operating in fuzzy territory. (Just for today.) Tonight: Check your finances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you’re at work or doing a specific task today, double-check everything. You might have the wrong information. Definitely, if something doesn’t seem right to you or it doesn’t feel right, check it out, because today is full of classic errors, wishful thinking and even deceit. Tonight: Cooperate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Romantic disappointment is likely today. If so, you have to ask yourself if your expectations were realistic. Did you express your expectations? Unexpressed expectations almost guarantee disappointment. Meanwhile, protect your kids from chemicals, bad food or poisons. Tonight: Work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family discussions might be confusing today. Someone might want to do something even if it isn’t doable. Wishful thinking might propel their actions. Be careful about family members with alcohol or drug problems, because this is a tough day for them. Tonight: Socialize.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY