Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Full Moon in Aquarius peaks at 2:32 p.m. EDT today (11:32 a.m. PDT).

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You can be super productive today at work or with any task that you set for yourself. You might focus on a new direction or method for your life’s path. You also might take on a new health regimen, because you feel unusually vigorous and energetic today. Tonight: Don’t criticize.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

This is a super positive day for those of you who are involved in sports. You’ll be competitive and highly effective! It’s also a great day to shine in the arts, the entertainment world, plus working with children. Basically, you are enthusiastic about doing exactly what you want to do. Tonight: Stay positive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do. The Full Moon this morning can trigger accident-prone situations simply because you might be distracted. Meanwhile, today you have a lot of energy to make positive changes and improvements at home. Tackle DIY projects and reorganizing things. Tonight: Listen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Today you have enormous enthusiasm to convince others to agree with your way of thinking. Because you feel so upbeat, this will be a busy day. Be careful you don’t take on more than you can handle. You’re also keen to study and learn today. Tonight: Stop worrying.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’ll be bold about financial decisions, possibly even brash or too optimistic. Likewise, you will be just as adventurous when it comes to spending money. Nevertheless, your boldness might pay off. Never underestimate the power of positive thinking! Tonight: Relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today fiery Mars is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which favors business activity and opportunities to advance your own interests. You will want to make things grow. Your optimism will create a positive energy that magnetizes favorable situations to you. Tonight: Be agreeable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a marvelous day to do research and work alone or behind the scenes. You have the energy and resources to make things happen. However, you will make them happen in a subtle or hidden way. Having said that, this is a popular time for you. And hey, no one knows who’s pulling the strings. Tonight: Research.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your upbeat energy will attract friends and groups to you today. This is why you might take charge of a group situation or a team. Your enthusiasm will certainly stir and inspire others to do their best. It will even inspire you to reach for ambitious goals. Tonight: Listen to advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you believe you are capable of great things. Your ambition is aroused along with your confidence. This is all you need to make things start to flow your way. It’s a wonderful thing, because optimism is a survival issue for Sagittarians. You’re halfway there. Tonight: Show respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re enthusiastic about travel today. Or you might explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine or the law, because you see that the sky is the limit. Do what you can to promote your reputation. Grab every opportunity to improve your job and your health. Tonight: Study.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today is the Full Moon in your sign; however, as the day wears on, things get easier. Be patient with partners and close friends. Meanwhile, discussions about how to share something, like an inheritance, will go in your favor. You can’t go wrong. Tonight: Stay open-minded.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re keen to work and get as much done as you can. Today you can convince partners, spouses and close friends to join you and lend a hand. Or perhaps you’ll attract someone who is positive and enthusiastic to help you. Tonight: Stay positive.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT ONLY